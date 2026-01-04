 
Geo News

Jessie Buckley on how Agnes from ‘Hamnet' inspired her

Jessie Buckley stars alongside Paul Mescal in Oscar tipped ‘Hamnet’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 04, 2026

Jessie Buckley on how Agnes from ‘Hamnet inspired her
Jessie Buckley on how Agnes from ‘Hamnet' inspired her

Jessie Buckley opened up about how her role as Agnes from the upcoming film Hamnet left an impact on her.

The film adapted from Maggie O’Farrell novel of the same name, follows the story of a young William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) falling in love with Agnes (Buckley), and suffering the immense loss of the son, Hamnet.

The film portrays full range of human emotions, from elation to despair.

In an interview with the BBC News, Buckley said that while the story explores the sad origins of Shakespeare’s iconic play, Hamlet, Agnes turns out to be just his wife, instead she is the heart of the film.

"She was the full story of what I understand a woman to be," Buckley said. "And their capacity as women, and as mothers, and as lovers, and as people who have a language unto their own beside gigantic men of literature like Shakespeare.”

She continued, “It was honestly one of the biggest privileges of my life to live beside and inside this amazing woman, Agnes."

The film is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, also starring Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

The film is being tipped for Oscar after being praised by critics.

Hamnet is slated for release on January 9.

More From Entertainment

Guillermo del Toro reflects on achieving lifelong goal ‘Frankenstein'
Guillermo del Toro reflects on achieving lifelong goal ‘Frankenstein'
Victoria, David Beckham hoping to 'repair' bond with son Brooklyn
Victoria, David Beckham hoping to 'repair' bond with son Brooklyn
Meghan Markle shares rare matching moment With Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares rare matching moment With Princess Lilibet
Louis Tomlinson planning to propose marriage to Zara McDermott?
Louis Tomlinson planning to propose marriage to Zara McDermott?
Mickey Rourke entrapped in financial troubles after leaving stardom behind
Mickey Rourke entrapped in financial troubles after leaving stardom behind
Leonardo DiCaprio raises alarm over cinema's future amid streaming boom
Leonardo DiCaprio raises alarm over cinema's future amid streaming boom