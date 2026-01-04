Jessie Buckley on how Agnes from ‘Hamnet' inspired her

Jessie Buckley opened up about how her role as Agnes from the upcoming film Hamnet left an impact on her.

The film adapted from Maggie O’Farrell novel of the same name, follows the story of a young William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) falling in love with Agnes (Buckley), and suffering the immense loss of the son, Hamnet.

The film portrays full range of human emotions, from elation to despair.

In an interview with the BBC News, Buckley said that while the story explores the sad origins of Shakespeare’s iconic play, Hamlet, Agnes turns out to be just his wife, instead she is the heart of the film.

"She was the full story of what I understand a woman to be," Buckley said. "And their capacity as women, and as mothers, and as lovers, and as people who have a language unto their own beside gigantic men of literature like Shakespeare.”

She continued, “It was honestly one of the biggest privileges of my life to live beside and inside this amazing woman, Agnes."

The film is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, also starring Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

The film is being tipped for Oscar after being praised by critics.

Hamnet is slated for release on January 9.