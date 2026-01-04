Mickey Rourke entrapped in financial troubles after leaving stardom behind

'Wrestler' star Mickey Rourke faces the threat of eviction as career hits downfall

Mickey Rourke has come down to living paycheck-to-paycheck from a life of celebrity and looked completely unrecognisable in new paparazzi shots.

The 73-year-old actor was spotted picking up the groceries at his doorway at his Los Angeles home, where he lives a life of a recluse.

The Wrestler star also faces the threat of eviction as he has reportedly not paid the rent for months, which has stacked up to $60,000.

Speaking of the professional boxer’s financial woes, an insider told Daily Mail, “Mickey has lived the life of a rock star with plenty of drug and alcohol abuse over the years.”

They added that while Rourke has not left showbiz for good, his career is nothing like it used to be, and “the movies he has been doing don’t pay that much for the life he is used to, it’s almost a paycheck-to-paycheck type deal, where if he was more protective of his finances, he’d be OK.”

The Angel Heart actor has previously battled drug abuse, and he has survived addiction, so he is reportedly “confident” that he will come out of the financial struggles as well.

In the latest pictures, he looked disheveled on New Year's Day, with a shaved head.