Louis Tomlinson planning to propose marriage to Zara McDermott?

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott have made their romance Instagram official

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott might take their relationship to the next level very soon.

Their love seems to blossom well, and they look head over heels in love with each other.

The couple sparked dating in March 2025. Therefore, Zara has been a great support while he was grieving his personal loss following the death dear friend Liam Payne.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official 10 months after dating secretly. Both Zara and Louis often now praise each other publicly.

Recently, the Love Island star celebrated her 29th birthday with her boyfriend. She posted a cozy picture of her with Tomlinson and wrote in the caption, “The best birthday ever with you & the final year of my 20s.”

Sources are now saying that there is a possibility that the former One Direction might pop the question anytime soon as he really likes the TV personality.

As per the reports of Mirror, sources say that, “You’ve never seen a couple so in love with each other.”

“They’re so blissfully in love and I think we could be hearing wedding bells soon.”

The Two of Us also confessed in Steven Bartlett’s Diary Of A CEO podcast that McDermott was the real inspiration behind his new album, "Lemonade".