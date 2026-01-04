'Tangled' movie deal falls through with Sadie Sink after Sabrina Carpenter

Sadie Sink is no longer eyeing the Rapunzel role for 'Tangled' live action

Tangled live-action is still searching for the perfect Rapunzel, after Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Sadie Sink did not make the final cut.

While the pop superstar, 26, was ruled out for being “too pretty” for the role, the reason for moving beyond the Stranger Things actress is not yet revealed.

As of now, the battle seems to be between Sarah Catherine Hook, who starred in White Lotus season 3, Isabel May, and McKenna Grace, who have all reportedly screen-tested for the role, as per The DisInsider.

While no official announcement has been made yet, social media is flooding with rumours of Sarah Catherine Hook being confirmed for the cast, alongside Milo Manheim, as Flynn Rider.

Fans of the original Tangled seem divided by the casting choices, with many rooting for other actors to play the beloved characters, and many opposing the project entirely.

The opposing opinions also rose because of the Snow White live-action movie fiasco in 2025, which Disney fans claimed tried to rewrite the story in order to appear more inclusive.