 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Adele announces new show but disappoints fans with delayed Vegas residency
Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency

Adele's fans were not impressed with the singer as she announced new show but remained silent about rescheduling of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 34-year-old actor expressed excitement for her Hyde Park show, slated for next Friday.

"The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!!" she captioned the post.

"An all-female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favorite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I've loved since I was 4!!" the Hello hit-maker added.

Adele announces new show but disappoints fans with delayed Vegas residency

"It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies," she wrote.

Reacting to the announcement, fans took over the comment section to ask about her postponed residency.

"Are you kidding me? And you still are quiet about Vegas? I’m disappointed in you," one fan wrote while another added, "ARE YOU COMING TO LAS VEGAS OR NOT?"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen
‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview
JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky
Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss
Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video

Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video
'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert
Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere

Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere
Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton first joint portrait

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton first joint portrait
‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ celebrates 25 magical years

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ celebrates 25 magical years
Prince William 'still loves' his 'flesh and blood' Prince Harry after Oprah stab: Insider

Prince William 'still loves' his 'flesh and blood' Prince Harry after Oprah stab: Insider

Latest

view all