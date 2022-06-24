 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory
Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

Kardashians' fans have been bombarding social media with a wild theory that Kim Kardashian has rekindled her relationship with Kanye West.

Netzines pointed out that the 41-year-old reality star rocked the same hat that the 45-year-old hip-hop star sported just a few days earlier in Lon Angeles.

The Donda 2 hitmaker wore a red and yellow print cap when he attended daughter North's basketball match with Kim on Friday.

The former couple maintained their distance at the game by sitting separately in the stands while cheering up their daughter.

Just a few days later, Kim was also papped wearing the exact same hat she stepped out with her sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, in New York.

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

Reacting to the Skims mogul's recent outing, fans wrote on Reddit, "Kim is wearing the same hat that Kanye had on a few days ago. I TELL Y'ALL KIMYE IS STILL ALIVE!!!"

"Regardless if it’s actually his hat or not, this was definitely a strategic move," another fan commented.

"My initial thought is that they’re on better terms and even though Kanye had a big problem with Pete meeting the kids before, even after Saint being with him in public, they are on good terms and Kanye is accepting of the situation," a third fan wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?
Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report

Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report
Books: Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

Books: Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads
Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'

Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'
Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen
Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency

Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency
‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview
JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky
Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss
Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video

Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video
'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

Latest

view all