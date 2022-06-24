Dua Zahra's father can challenge her medical report: SC in written verdict

Dua Zahra (R) and Zaheer Ahmed (L) being brought to SHC on June 6, 2022 after being recovered. — Geo News screengrab

SC Karachi registry issues written order wrapping up Dua Zahra's case.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah writes verdict.

Verdict states "petitioner has right to challenge medical report".

The Supreme Court Karachi registry on Friday issued a written verdict in the Dua Zahra case, stating that the Sindh High Court's ruling will not hinder the process of the formation of a medical board for another ossification test on the teenager if so desired by her parents.



The SHC had allowed teenager Dua Zahra — who made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — to decide whom she wants to live with: her parents or husband.

Unsatisfied with the court's ruling, Zahra's father Mehdi Kazmi submitted a petition to the top court pleading for an immediate hearing of his plea. He termed the SHC decision "faulty".

However, the SC wrapped up the case after Kazmi withdrew his plea upon the court's directive to approach a relevant forum for the formation of medical board to determine Zahra's age.



Today, the apex court issued the written verdict authored by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah that stated that the petitioner is allowed to challenge the report of the ossification test performed as per the high court's order.

"The petitioner has the right to challenge the medical report," the verdict said.

Court reserves verdict

The SC on Thursday reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from Kazmi's counsel. However, the court summoned the lawyers and petitioner to court again.

Meanwhile, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that marriage is supposed to be challenged in a family court.



"The girl has recorded her statement before the high court and magistrate," the justice remarked.

He inquired if the petitioner has challenged the medical board's report determining Zahra's age.

"Medical examination was performed as per the court's order," remarked Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

At this, Kazmi's counsel Jibran Nasir informed the court that they have written a letter to the health secretary.

However, the court directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for formation of a medical board, stating that the case doesn't fall under the SC's jurisdiction.

Later, the court wrapped up the case over Nasir's request who said that Kazmi wants to take the plea back.

It may be noted that an ossification test carried out on Zahra as per the SHC order revealed that the girl is between 16 to 17 years of age, with a confirmation by radiologist Dr Saba Jamil.