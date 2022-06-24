 
Friday Jun 24 2022
Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Gerard Pique has reportedly stopped his former partner Shakira from taking their kids to the USA after the couple's split.

Televisión Española's journalist Laura Fa reported that the Waka Waka hitmaker wanted to spend a gleeful time with her kids - Milan and Shasha, who are on school vacation, by taking them to Florida for two months.

However, the Barcelona star has reportedly objected to his former partner's plans as he hasn't signed a document granting her permission to allow their kids to leave Spain.

"The relationship between them is very tense, very distant, and the negotiations are going to be very hard," said the Catalan journalist.

Meanwhile, Shakira is expecting no support from the wives and girlfriends of Pique's teammates in the custody battle of the kids.

"Shakira didn't treat them well, she thought she was superior. They called her La Patrona," reporter Lorena Vázquez shared.

