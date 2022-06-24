 
Friday Jun 24 2022
Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted spending a gleeful time with her 06-year-old son Saint on Wednesday, as she took him for a rollercoaster ride at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey.

According to Daily Mail, the 41-year-old star stepped out in the city to bond with the boy, despite recently scolding him and his younger brother Psalm, three, for being too loud during her Tonight Show appearance.

The doting mom-of-four also spent some time with her daughter North, nine, whom she took to the launch party of her skincare brand SKKN on Thursday.

'Yesterday at the coolest mall ever! American Dream Mall in Jersey,' the beauty wrote on a clip of her and Saint enjoying the ride.

The businesswoman looked absolutely out of the world as she donned a casual look for the day, wearing a form-fitting grey cropped T-shirt, black pants, and a hat over her platinum tresses.

However, she sported her usual picture-perfect makeup, wearing mascara, pink blush, and nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Saint - whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, along with North, Psalm, and daughter Chicago, four - wore a sporty blue and yellow T-shirt.

Interestingly, just like any traditional mom, at one point Pete Davidson’s sweetheart was seen giving her son words of encouragement after he expressed being scared by one of the rides. 


