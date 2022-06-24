Prince Charles to ‘replace’ Prince Harry, Meghan with other working royals

file footage





Prince Charles is expected to not reinvite his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle back to the royal fold, as per a royal expert quoted by Mirror UK.

Royal expert Neil Sean took to his YouTube account to state that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound to be replaced by other members of the royal family as the firm looks to utilise those already working for it to step forward instead of the Sussexes.

As per Sean: “As we've seen over the last 18 months, for Harry and Meghan, it's proven a very difficult transitional period.”

He explained: “Harry and Meghan ... really felt that at some point, they would have to return because they thinned down the monarchy. But they have decided not to reinvite Harry and Meghan back.”

Sean continued: “… It's other members of the British monarchy who are stepping forward and showing their mettle. One, in particular, is the husband of Princess Anne, Admiral Tim Laurence.”