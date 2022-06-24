 
entertainment
Nine miscarriages over the years: Sharon Stone pens down her painful journey

Sharon Stone opened up about her miscarriages in a heartfelt social media post.

Earlier this week, the 64-year-old actress commented on a PEOPLE Instagram post featuring an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd, who recently opened up about losing a pregnancy while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," revealed Stone, who is the mother of three sons through adoption: Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne, and Roan Joseph.

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

She continued, "Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology have become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in the effort."


