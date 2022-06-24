 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Kiara Advani ready for marriage? The actor reveals her plans

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Is Kiara Advani ready for marriage? The actor reveals her plans
Is Kiara Advani ready for marriage? The actor reveals her plans

Bollywood talented actress Kiara Advani opened up about her marriage plan in a recent interview.

Kiara's much-awaited family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo has been released in the theatres today. 

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakti Koli in the lead. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and has been receiving positive responses from the audience ever since.

Now, in an interview with GOODTiMES, the Kabir Singh actress was asked about whom from the JugJugg Jeeyo cast she would go for marriage advice.

 Kiara said, "All of them. Of course, Neetu ma'am and Anil sir have such beautiful marriages and through this promotion, I've been listening to just the way their relationships are. Most of the interviews are always asked about marital questions and just the way they answer." To which, Neetu Kapoor told Kiara that she is very well prepared for marriage now. Reacting to this, Advani said, "I'm very prepared, I'm over-prepared for marriage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles. 

Kiara has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar, and co-starring Ram Charan.

More From Showbiz:

‘JugJugg Jeeyo': Alia Bhatt melts hearts with THIS appreciation post for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

‘JugJugg Jeeyo': Alia Bhatt melts hearts with THIS appreciation post for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Rakul Preet sizzles to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori song: Video

Rakul Preet sizzles to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori song: Video
Ranbir Kapoor calls wifey Alia Bhatt ‘the tadka’ of his life

Ranbir Kapoor calls wifey Alia Bhatt ‘the tadka’ of his life
Fahad Mustafa on dealing with online trolls: ‘Don’t call followers my family’

Fahad Mustafa on dealing with online trolls: ‘Don’t call followers my family’
Varun Dhawan lauds Abrarul Haq for ‘Nach Punjaban,’ says T-series bought it

Varun Dhawan lauds Abrarul Haq for ‘Nach Punjaban,’ says T-series bought it
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to reunite for ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to reunite for ‘Hera Pheri 3’
Vicky Kaushal on his marriage with ladylove Katrina Kaif: ‘I feel settled’

Vicky Kaushal on his marriage with ladylove Katrina Kaif: ‘I feel settled’
Arjun Kapoor opens up about battling obesity for past 20 years

Arjun Kapoor opens up about battling obesity for past 20 years
Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in loved-up photo

Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in loved-up photo
Neetu Kapoor opens up on equation with Ranbir Kapoor; says, ‘he has been my comfort place’

Neetu Kapoor opens up on equation with Ranbir Kapoor; says, ‘he has been my comfort place’
Deepika Padukone stuns everyone with her ethereal look: Photos

Deepika Padukone stuns everyone with her ethereal look: Photos
Ayeza Khan, Fawad Khan and others nominated for 100 beautiful/handsome faces of 2022

Ayeza Khan, Fawad Khan and others nominated for 100 beautiful/handsome faces of 2022

Latest

view all