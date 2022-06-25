 
Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children should not get a royal title, demand Britons.

In a new poll carried out by Express.co.uk, the locals assert the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children deserve no special treatment, even after Prince Charles becomes King.

As per tradition and a rule laid out by King George V, the grandchildren of a monarch can be eligible for ‘Prince’ or ‘Princess’ titles. Meghan however has decided that her children would only be called by their surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

When asked the same question from 24,501, 95% demanded no title should be allowed for the Sussex kids.

In a more qualitative response, they answered:

“Harry chose to leave his royal role so that includes his offspring.”

“From what I remember, Harry and Meghan did not want the children to have titles.”

“No! No! No! No! No!” added a third.

“No offence to the two little ones because they are innocent children, but no, they shouldn’t be given royal titles.

“Two children in California with no connection to Britain or the royal family have no need for British royal titles.

“They are never going to be senior royals and they are unlikely to even be spending much of their lives in Britain.”

