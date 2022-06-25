 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'has found his voice', will get 'bigger rewards' after racism speech

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Prince William has found his voice, will get bigger rewards after racism speech
Prince William 'has found his voice', will get 'bigger rewards' after racism speech

Prince William is praised for his brave speech on the Windrush scandal by royal critics.

The Duke of Cambridge, is ditching the royal rule of neutrality on politics to speak up against racism and experts believes he will go a long way.

True Royalty TV Newsweek, Royal Correspondent Jack Royston note: “We have seen [recently] a political side to him [Prince William], where he is taking risks and he is nailing his colours to the mast on issues we would not have expected.

“His recent speech on the Windrush scandal is a classic example of that.

“He has come out and said things I didn't expect him to say and entered terrain that is much less safe than where he has been operating recently... effectively, [he] criticised past government policy.

“When you take a risk and are a little controversial, you get a bigger reward, and it travels further.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, also told the programme that the Duke is speaking out more now as he knows it is still likely to be a while until he is King.

She said: “I think he [Prince William] has found his voice, which has always been there.

“I think he feels now he has reached the age of 40 he can speak out and he really wants to.

“I think he feels he can as he is not King yet and presumably it will be a long time until he is, and the world could have changed completely again.

“I think he feels if he doesn't speak out now then he never will.”

Ms Seward also told The Royal Beat that the Duchess of Cambridge has a significant influence in shaping the Duke's role.

She said: “Catherine is the power behind William.

“Heads Together [the mental health initiative] was Catherine’s idea. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish calls out internet obsession with Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Billie Eilish calls out internet obsession with Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Amber Heard stabbed James Franco in unscripted ‘Pineapple Express’ scene?

Amber Heard stabbed James Franco in unscripted ‘Pineapple Express’ scene?
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson nails street style: see pic

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson nails street style: see pic
Britney Spears cheats on Sam Asghari after wedding?

Britney Spears cheats on Sam Asghari after wedding?
Johnny Depp's team hasn't requested for injunction against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's team hasn't requested for injunction against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial
Amber Heard announces she will appeal verdict of trial

Amber Heard announces she will appeal verdict of trial
Ozzy Osbourne drops new track on ‘mental institution’ after ‘life-altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne drops new track on ‘mental institution’ after ‘life-altering surgery’
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'
Taylor Swift ‘terrified’ after US court overturned Roe V. Wade

Taylor Swift ‘terrified’ after US court overturned Roe V. Wade
Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears
Prince William demanded to be next monarch by Britons: 'We want a King we like'

Prince William demanded to be next monarch by Britons: 'We want a King we like'

Latest

view all