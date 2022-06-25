 
Amber Heard stabbed James Franco in unscripted ‘Pineapple Express’ scene?

Social media has been buzzing with speculations around Amber Heard’s violent past as Johnny Depp’s fans claim that she fork-stabbed James Franco in the movie Pineapple Express.

According to hearsay, Heard, who plays Angie Anderson in the movies, actually stabbed Franco during an unscripted scene.

However, the movie’s script recently revealed that the scene was completely scripted and the rumours suggesting otherwise are not true.

Meanwhile, Heard recently announced that she will appeal the verdict of the defamation trial after the lawyers of both parties failed to reach a settlement on Friday.

As the legal battle could lead to a lengthy and costly appeal process, Heard’s rep hinted at the Aquaman star’s further plans to file an appeal.

“As stated in yesterday’s congressional; hearings, you don’t ask for pardon if you are innocent,” she said in a statement to The Post Friday.

“And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right,” the statement added.

The blockbuster legal battle is seemingly not coming to an end as it will be sent to the Court of Appeals of Virginia after 21 days.

Following this, the parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal.

