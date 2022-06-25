 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Shakira gets harassed, stalked after breakup from Gerard Pique

Shakira is reportedly getting harassed and stalked after her breakup from Gerard Pique amidst targets at her home.

According to Marca, harassing letters are being sent to the Waka Waka hitmaker’s place in Barcelona as fans beg her to marry them.

The outlet also reported that the singer was concerned leading her to contact the authorities for her safety.

Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak reportedly reached out to the police to denounce that there have been several suspicious men hanging outside her house.

To go by the reports, the stalker wrote messages on her sidewalk on June 20.

 “I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now,” it read, reported Cheat Sheet.

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that Shakira wanted to take her kids to Miami for two months during their school holidays but the Spanish footballer refuse to grant her permission. 

