Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: ‘This is really scary’

Saturday Jun 25 2022
Hailey Bieber disclosed her disappointment after the US Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Sharing a news piece on her Instagram stories, Justin Bieber’s wife penned her personal feeling over the court’s ruling to ban abortion nationwide.

"Wow…I'm speechless,” the model captioned the post. “What an extreme loss and disappointment.”

“This is really really scary," the 25-year-old further added.

Hailey advocated for women reproductive rights and condemned the decision to overturn Roe after a court draft was leaked.

The model was part of a group with 160 actors, singers and artists who appeared on an advertisement placed in The New York Times.

The celebrities who appeared on the full page ad in the newspaper included Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and many more.

