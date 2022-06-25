 
entertainment
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker split up to focus on careers: Insider

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker split up to focus on careers: Insider

Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker called it quits as they plan to focus on their respective careers.

The couple parted ways after dating for two years because they both had different ideas about where the relationship was heading.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” an insider spilled to Page Six.

“Kendall’s career also dominates her life,” the statement added.

The NBA player is keen to focus on Phoenix Suns while the reality TV star is busy with her highly successful modelling career.

The duo made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021 with a loved up Instagram post a year after they started dating in 2020. 

