Saturday Jun 25 2022
Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan recently made history on Friday by becoming the first black actress to win an award at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

According to Deadline, Mishael, who essayed Amanda Sinclair on the longest-running CBS soap opera, was the first Black actress to receive Emmy in the lead acting category at the 49th annual ceremony.

Reportedly, the actress also received a standing ovation after winning the prestigious award.

During her acceptance speech, Mishael revealed, “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I am now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.”

She went on to add, “I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation.”

“We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honoured to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together,” she noted.

The outlet reported that the actress’ win came months after she suffered “unthinkable tragedy” in which she lost almost all of her family members in a house fire in Canada. 

