 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason
Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason

Kate Moss is considering her for the royal honour, as the supermodel would 'love' to receive an OBE for her services to modeling.

The British model, appeared on top of a '90s rave bus during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant earlier this month.

Kate is looking forward to making her mark on Her Majesty, as the 48-year-old had a prevalent role in the Pageant celebrations, as she joined other '90s icons such as Naomi Campbell and Patsy Kensit on the bus.

According to The Sun, it's part of her royal mission for the honour, as the publication revealed that Kate has quietly been telling friends she would 'absolutely love' to be given a nod in the next round of honours.

And in order to achieve it, the supermodel has been amping up her charity work, as well as making her mark on the Queen.

Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason

Donning a Union Jack jacket for the Jubilee celebrations, the model stood at the top of the open-top bus, which also featured her picture down the side, as it made it's way through the capital.

And now living in the Cotswolds, Kate has also regularly been delivering home-cooked meals to the elderly, which come from her brother Nick - who runs a Vietnamese food-delivery truck, dubbed Vietvan.

Her efforts have gone down a treat with the locals, as they have reportedly taken to the government's official webpage to nominate her for the OBE.

Describing her as 'really popular' and 'part of the community', locals of Kate's town, Little Faringdon, explained that they would love to see her with the honour.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez inspires Bill Mehar as he asks Democrats to learn from her

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez inspires Bill Mehar as he asks Democrats to learn from her
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces
Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss

Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss
Taylor Swift throws praises at BFF Selena Gomez: ‘It’s giving gorgeousness’

Taylor Swift throws praises at BFF Selena Gomez: ‘It’s giving gorgeousness’
Queen defies doctors to inspire fans with her 'never give up' attitude

Queen defies doctors to inspire fans with her 'never give up' attitude
Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards
Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo

Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo
Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda faces questions about future role of royal family

Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda faces questions about future role of royal family
Diana's biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harry's wife Meghan

Diana's biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harry's wife Meghan
Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard
Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards
Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard

Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard

Latest

view all