Kate Moss appeared on 90s Platinum Jubilee bus due to THIS reason

Kate Moss is considering her for the royal honour, as the supermodel would 'love' to receive an OBE for her services to modeling.

The British model, appeared on top of a '90s rave bus during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant earlier this month.

Kate is looking forward to making her mark on Her Majesty, as the 48-year-old had a prevalent role in the Pageant celebrations, as she joined other '90s icons such as Naomi Campbell and Patsy Kensit on the bus.

According to The Sun, it's part of her royal mission for the honour, as the publication revealed that Kate has quietly been telling friends she would 'absolutely love' to be given a nod in the next round of honours.

And in order to achieve it, the supermodel has been amping up her charity work, as well as making her mark on the Queen.

Donning a Union Jack jacket for the Jubilee celebrations, the model stood at the top of the open-top bus, which also featured her picture down the side, as it made it's way through the capital.

And now living in the Cotswolds, Kate has also regularly been delivering home-cooked meals to the elderly, which come from her brother Nick - who runs a Vietnamese food-delivery truck, dubbed Vietvan.

Her efforts have gone down a treat with the locals, as they have reportedly taken to the government's official webpage to nominate her for the OBE.

Describing her as 'really popular' and 'part of the community', locals of Kate's town, Little Faringdon, explained that they would love to see her with the honour.