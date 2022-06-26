Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial's judge, Penney Azcarate, entered a judgment order into the court record after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Friday



Azcarate has made a jury's award official with a written order for Heard to pay her ex-husband Depp $10.35 million for damaging the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed piece she wrote.

She also reportedly ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury's award on her counterclaim that Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers.

During Friday's hearing, the judge reportedly said that if the Aquaman actress appeals, she must post a bond for the full amount of the $10.35 million award while the appeal is pending — a common practice. The judge's order says both awards are subject to 6% interest per year.



The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1, largely siding with Depp after a sensational trial in which t he couple revealed lurid details of their married life.