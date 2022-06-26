 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Prince Harry never makes a decision without consulting Diana's spirit, reported the Mirror while quiting an expert.

According to the publication, Andrew Morton, Diana's biographer, sad "I think that Diana's influence has lasted longer than anybody thought because her torchbearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her and have held concerts in her memory.

The prince has previously revealed how he keeps his late mother close and how he is instilling her memory in his own children.

"And, according to Diana, Princess of Wales' biographer Andrew Morton, Harry uses another method to do this," wrote The Mirror.

Morton told the Mirror's podcast that "Harry himself says that he never makes a decision without referring it to her in a spiritual sense.

A royal commentator was quick to attack the Duke after Morton's interview.

According 2Taz, an expert with thousands of followers on YouTube said, "I’m sorry, but, if this is true, it makes him seem unstable.

It also makes me feel genuinely sad for him, because it proves he’s got people around him manipulating him and feeding into the saddest & most vulnerable parts of his life."

