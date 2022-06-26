 
entertainment
Duchess Camilla says marriage is 'not easy' with future King, Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla says marriage is 'not easy' with future King, Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla is opening up about the minor downside of marrying Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, has a busy schedule and juggling private life can sometime be a problem.

“It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet,” the Duchess of Cornwall told British Vogue. “Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.”

She continued: “It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time. You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”

Camilla and Charles were lovers since a very young age. The couple married in 2005, after the future King's first wife, Princess Diana. 

