 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice MORTIFIED after card gets declined thrice at Glastonbury

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

file footage

Princess Beatrice was royally humiliated at the Glastonbury festival this weekend after her card got declined three times as she tried to secure some drinks, as per a source quoted by The Daily Star.

Beatrice, the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, was spotted at the festival with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as thousands descended at Glastonbury to enjoy the music, however, was left red-faced at the event.

According to reports, Princess Beatrice stopped at the Pony Bistro at Glastonbury to buy herself some drinks, and after queueing up for a long time, tried to pay with a card, which wasn’t just declined once, but three times.

The source’s direct quote said: “She tried to pay by card but it got declined three times.”

Beatrice attended the festival as it made a grand comeback after two years of getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal couple cut a casual figure at the music fest, with Beatrice seen in a khaki shirt dress styled up with some sunglasses and white plimsolls, while her husband Edo chose a white t-shirt under an open black shirt and black jeans. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'

Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'
Prince William and Harry fallout - Diana would be mortified, says royal author

Prince William and Harry fallout - Diana would be mortified, says royal author

Lily Anne Harrison announces her first pregnancy, actor shares pic with her baby bump

Lily Anne Harrison announces her first pregnancy, actor shares pic with her baby bump
Justin Bieber appears in high spirits as he returns to LA with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber appears in high spirits as he returns to LA with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber
Queen 'never liked' Buckingham Palace

Queen 'never liked' Buckingham Palace
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic
Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer

Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer
Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch
Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling

Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling
United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?

United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?
Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues

Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues
Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Latest

view all