Timothée Chalamet reveals Christmas gift surprise for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet revealed Christmas gift

Timothée Chalamet made headlines after he revealed a small but surprising detail about his holiday plans with Kylie Jenner.

During a lighthearted interview on Heart Breakfast, the actor shared a rare peek into their relationship while chatting about Christmas.

The moment quickly caught attention, especially since the couple recently shut down their split rumours with red carpet appearance.

The Dune star was asked if he wrapped up his Christmas shopping, to which he admitted that he has not.

The answer led to a playful question about his lover Kylie Jfrom host Amanda Holden.

Timothée smiled and kept the mystery alive, saying that only the gift would be good, hinting that he hoped to find something special in London and joked about searching for local treats.

However, the Wonka star’s relaxed mood continued as he made more media stops, greeting fans outside the BBC Studios in an England tracksuit.

It came just days after he and the beauty mogul posed together at the premiere of his new film Marty Supreme.

Fans were thrilled to see them side by side after weeks of speculation about their status.

The Kardashians star turned heads in an orange Chrome Hearts dress while A Complete Unknown actor matched her in an orange leather suit.

They held hands and stayed close, showing that they were still going strong.

Moreover, the lovebirds have not appeared in public since a baseball game in early October, which sparked rumours that they drifted apart.

Despite their fame, they kept most of their romance private. Still, Kylie Timothée’s recent outings highlighted that they are happier than ever now.