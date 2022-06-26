Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Olivia Rodrigo took the charge to speak out for women's freedom at at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 25.

Reacting to the ruling, the Driver's License hitmaker dedicated a song by Lily Allen F--- You to the five SC justices during her performance at the event.

"I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a (expletive) about freedom," she said.

"This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you," she added.

She also expressed being "devastated and terrified" by the ruling. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo added.

Talking about her first performance at the popular event.

Rodrigo said, “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever.”