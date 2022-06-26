 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Olivia Rodrigo took the charge to speak out for women's freedom at at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 25.

Reacting to the ruling, the Driver's License hitmaker dedicated a song by Lily Allen F--- You to the five SC justices during her performance at the event.

"I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a (expletive) about freedom," she said.

"This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you," she added.

She also expressed being "devastated and terrified" by the ruling. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo added.

Talking about her first performance at the popular event.

Rodrigo said, “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?
Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph

Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph
Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'
Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’
Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details

Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details
Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'
How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’

How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’
Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family

Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week
Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’

Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’

Latest

view all