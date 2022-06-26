 
Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Simon Cowell is seemingly on his way rule over the television as he is expected to sign a ‘big money deal’ for X Factor return.

According to Daily Star, the famed TV judge has landed a deal to re-launch the popular programme after it last aired in 2018.

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet, “It has been decided that the time is right to bring The X Factor back.

"It’s really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can’t wait to get started.”

The insider also added that Cowell is in talks with the producers to "strike a big-money deal".

"Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year," another source shared.

