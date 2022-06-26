 
Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who emerged victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard is reportedly in talks with the franchise for his return as Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'.

The company is reportedly preparing a $301 million deal as a formal apology and a request for the actor to return as the iconic character in the upcoming franchise.

"Disney is very interested in patching up its relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two, an insider told E Time.

"I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I'm unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character," the source said.

According to the source, the company is willing to go above and beyond and offer USD$301 million, exceeding the amount Heard's lawyer, during the defamation trial, claimed that Depp would refuse.

"They are prepping a deal for USD$301 millionthat will include a sizable donation to a charity of Depp's choice. The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl."

However, Johnny Depp's fans, who want to see him again as an ocean ruler in the movie, have already begun to celebrate his possible return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean on social media.

