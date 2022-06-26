How Princess Diana would have reacted to Prince William and Harry fallout, reveals Royal author

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been a talking point for last few years.

Now, a well-known royal expert has waded in with his opinion on what Diana, Princess of Wales would think of her sons fallout.

Following the release of his 25th book 'The Queen', Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, spoke to The Mirror's podcast, Pod Save the Queen, about William and Harry and how their mother would be "mortified" by what has happened between them.

Morton, who had interviewed Diana on a number of occasions, revealed to the podcast: "There is no question about it, she'd be mortified that William and Harry have got themselves into this emotional tangle.

"She always said to me on numerous occasions that Harry was William's wing man, that he was the second boy born into the Royal Family.

"She even looked at the past and pointed out that most members of the Royal Family just have a girl and a boy like Princess Margaret or two girls like Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

"She really felt that Harry was there to support William in a very lonely job. She would find it very difficult that they are not communicating, at least not in public."

Elsewhere in the interview, Andrew Morton explained just how similar Prince Harry's style was at royal engagements to that of his late mother, saying: "Prince Harry was and is a natural, he and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that."