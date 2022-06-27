 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'

Kim Kardashian took fans breath away as she showed off her trim abs and toned legs in pool picture of a 'lazy Sunday'.

The American TV personality and socialite, 41, turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a flashback picture of herself lying in a pool of water.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart appeared to be a fitness diva as she put her incredible physique on display. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and her long dark hair flowed around her.

She also wrote in caption: 'Lazy Sunday' to explain the picture, but she did not disclose when or where it was captured.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram photo attracted massive applause from her fans and followers as was looking smashing. 

The mum-of-four -  in her Instagram Stories posted just minutes after the attention grabbing snap, is seen modeling her Skims line. Kim Kardashian also shared video of her morning workout and other bits of clothing.

