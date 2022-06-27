Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle issued a statement in favour of Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been using their Archewell Foundation's website to give their reactions on issues close to their hearts.

Eagle-eyed fans eager to hear from the couple about the US Supreme Court's ruling on abortion have been left disappointed as Harry and Meghan seem to have decided not to speak on the matter.

The royal couple recently returned from the UK after attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

One of the reasons they have kept silence may be because they don't want to invite the wrath of the royal family.

But their fans think that they might not have publicaly spoken against the ruling, they would express their thoughts about the issue in one of their future inetrctions with the media.

Below is the list of some of their statements they released recently:







