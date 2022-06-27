CAA issues new travel advisory amid spike in COVID-19 cases

A representational image of a plane taking off. — Reuters/File

CAA directs all authorities concerned to ensure use of masks on domestic flights.

Authorities concerned have been ordered to ensure compliance with new directives.

Development comes after country reported a surge in new infections.

Amid a constant rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Monday issued a new travel advisory directing all authorities concerned to ensure the use of masks on domestic flights.



The aviation authority issued the advisory following a surge in the cases and experts' warning that increased travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in positivity.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan is nearing 3%. As many as 382 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Monday morning.



According to a CAA notification, the concerned authorities have been ordered to ensure compliance with the new directives while the other COVID-19 guidelines on domestic air travel remained unchanged.



The air regulator had lifted restrictions after the country overcame the fourth wave of coronavirus, however, after the recent surge, the authorities are mulling reimposing certain SOPs.

Experts warn new infections may turn into sixth wave

Experts warned Pakistan may potentially witness another COVID-19 outbreak as the country continues to see an uptick in new cases, pushing the positivity rate further up.

In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the health experts have also warned that the surge in new infections may turn into the sixth wave of the pandemic.



The latest data showed that Karachi is the most affected city, reporting a high positivity ratio during the last few days.

The metropolis recorded 22.65% positivity in the last 24 hours while the nationwide ratio was 2.85%, the NIH figures showed.