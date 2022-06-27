Paul McCartney under fire for featuring Johnny Depp clip at Glastonbury

File Footage

Paul McCartney recently faced backlash from netizens over inclusion of Johnny Depp clip in a music video during Glastonbury performance.



On Saturday, the Beatles star played a medley of his amazing hits when he performed on Britain’s Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

According to Independent, the singer “became the festival’s oldest ever solo headliner at 80 years old”.

However, at the event, Paul reportedly performed his 2012 track My Valentine, which he dedicated to his wife Nancy, and shared clips from song’s music video.

The clips featured the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language”.

As soon the clips from the performance were shared online, several fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over Paul using Depp in his music video.

One user wrote, “Deeply disappointed in both Paul McCartney and Glastonbury for the Johnny Depp video. Feel like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for.”

Another chimed in and said, “Paul was insane but I wish he didn’t play a music video featuring Johnny Depp during one of his songs.”

“Depp’s signing to McCartney’s love song to his wife feels a bit off key,” added other user.



