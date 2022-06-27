Denise Van Outen oozes charm in denim mini-skirt: pic

Denise Van Outen left millions of her fans awestruck with her stunning pictures on social media.

Denise showed off her incredibly toned leg in a chic denim mini-skirt as she arrived for an appearance on Channel 4s Steph's Packed Lunch in Leeds on Monday.

The presenter, 48, stunned in the summery ensemble, featuring a gingham-print button-up shirt and towering bright yellow stilettos.

The TV star's pastel shirt, which featured a flattering rounded collar, matched her strappy chartreuse heels as she strutted inside the studio.

Denise threw on some black sunglasses and wore a series of golden rings to accessorize the look.

The star wore her platinum locks down in a bob and opted for low-key make-up ahead of her television appearance.

The mother-of-one has recently released a brand new single to mark LGBTQ+ Pride month, performing a cover of the 1970s classic From New York To LA.