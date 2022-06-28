Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding

Shahid Afridi poses for a picture with Motorway police personnel. — Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was fined by the Motorway police for speeding while driving to Karachi from Lahore, Daily Jang reported.



Afridi paid Rs1,500 as a penalty for violating traffic rules and lauded the Motorway police for not favouring him because he is a sports celebrity.

"The law is equal for everyone," he said.



Later, the cricket star took selfies with the police personnel.

Shahid Afridi, known as Boom Boom for his blistering sixes during cricket matches, has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 98 ODIs and 99 T20I matches. He has scored 1,716 runs in Test cricket, 8,064 in ODIs and 1,416 in T20s.



During his international career, Shahid Afridi took 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs and 98 in T20s.