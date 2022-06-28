Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics

Johnny Depp was recently papped at Paris airport as he donned a bright smile after costume fitting for his first movie in more than two years.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star gave off rockstar vibes as he slid into a fringed suede jacket and styled his hair in braids.

The 59-year-old actor, who recently unveiled a clean-shaven look, tried to fly under the radar by wearing an oversized fedora and covering his eyes with dark shades.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Depp matched his jacket with black jeans and dark-coloured boots as he made his way to a private jet. He was seen carrying a printed scarf tied loosely around the hand of his briefcase.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood A-lister recently turned down the reports of his return to the famed Pirates franchise.

Depp’s rep told NBC that the hearsay is ‘made up’.