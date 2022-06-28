 
Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez chose to spend some quality time with her child Emme on the set of Ben Affleck’s yet-to-be-named film.

The 52-year-old actor, dressed up in a white top and high waist slacks, looked gorgeous as she joined her 14-year-old child in Los Angeles on Monday.

The On the Floor hitmaker was papped rocking a pair of stylish sunglasses and dangling earrings.

Emme on the other hand cut a casual figure in a tie-dye top and baggy jeans while their curly hair made them look adorable.

The sighting came after JLo set the stage of her Blue Diamond Gala gig at Dodgers Stadium on fire as she was joined by Emme.

The singer introduced her partner using them-they pronouns.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey,” the Marry Me actor said.

“They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me,” she added.

