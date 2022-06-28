 
entertainment
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was ordered to face trial on stalking felony charges after he showed up uninvited at star's wedding to Sam Asghari.

According to the details, Ventura County Judge David R. Worley ruled on Monday that the 40-year-old must be held to answer the allegations of misdemeanour counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery.

Alexander, whose bail has been set at $10,000, pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The Toxic previously granted a three-year restraining order against her former partner that ordered him to maintain at least a 100-yard distance from Spears.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone recently shared a statement of the security guard who was on duty at the singer’s wedding.

Richard N. Eubeler testified, “He started reaching into his right pocket. I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.”

Eubeler recalled that Alexander yelled Spears' name when he was asked to make his exit from the property "(expletive) that, I'm going back the same way I came," Alexander allegedly said while breaking off a handle to a door. 

