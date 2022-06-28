 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Kim Kardashians carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash
Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

Fans are all saying the same after Kim Kardashian hosted a ‘wasteful’ minion-themed party in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians star reportedly spent a hefty amount of $60 million on a bash that featured hundreds of balloons, a piñata and a foosball table.

The party was organised to celebrate the release of Minions: The Rise of Guru.

Kim Kardashians carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

Kim and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to give fans a good look inside the colourful bash on Sunday.

Other than the Kardashians’ kids, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also spotted arriving at the event.

Kim Kardashians carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

However, netizens were not impressed with the extensive expenditure as one fan expressed on Reddit, “This is beyond over the top. The amount of balloons this family go through for a few photos makes my head spin."

“The amount of waste they produce is insane, hundreds of gallons for just one event,” another user wrote.

"I would give my left leg to know [Kim's] carbon footprint,” read another post.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart

Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart
Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s joke about Putin

Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s joke about Putin
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed
Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'

Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'
Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split
Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France

Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France
Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme

Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme

Latest

view all