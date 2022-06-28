Prince William erupts at ‘disgusting’ paparazzi in viral video: ‘How dare you?’

file footage

Prince William erupted at a paparazzi last year, a video of which was released on the internet over the weekend and has triggered a privacy row about the Cambridge family, reported Mirror UK.



The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly filmed in an altercation with a photographer who he claimed invaded his family’s privacy while he was out with his kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, riding bikes near Anmer Hall in Norfolk last January.

The three-minute video is said to be filmed in a quiet lane at the time, and only hit social media over the weekend when it was uploaded on YouTube.

While the video has since been removed from YouTube, royal aides continue to scramble to try and get the video wiped from other platforms like TikTok.

In the explosive video, Prince William is seen directly confronting the photographer and telling him that he is ‘invading their privacy’.

He can be heard saying: “You were out here looking for us,” while wife Kate Middleton says: “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our house…”

In more explosive remarks, Prince William says to the photog: “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children?”

“I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are…Why are you here? Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now.”

This is far from the first time that Prince William and his family have faced privacy challenges; in 2018, William said about his children: “I am very concerned though that on every challenge they face…”

“… Fake news, extremism, polarisation, hate speech, trolling, mental health, privacy, and bullying – our tech leaders seem to be on the back foot,” he added.



