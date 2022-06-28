 
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is reacting against the rumours of a delay of her Hollywood debut, saying 'I'm Not a Parcel' and does not need rest.

The Highway actress thanked her fans on social media for sending love and wishes on the occasion she announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

However, soon reports surfaced that the actress will delay her upcoming film Heart of Stone due to her pregnancy.

Shutting down such rumours, Alia penned a note on Instagram where she reassured everyone that her work will not be delayed due to her pregnancy. 

She confirmed shooting currently after she shared her pregnancy news on Monday, June 27 on Instagram.

Alia wrote on Instagram, "Meanwhile we live in some people's heads we also live in some patriarchal world. Nothing has got delayed, No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification. This is 2002. Can we please get out of this archake way of thinking. Now if you would excuse me, my shot is ready ."

Earlier in the day, Alia also shared an unseen picture of herself with Ranbir on her story, thanking her fans for all their good wishes. 

