Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list

Canadian rapper Drake has earned his 11th US Number One album with the release of his latest LP ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

This moved Drake past Kanye West and Eminem to tie Bruce Springsteen and Barbara Streisand for the third-most Number Ones in Billboard 200 history, trailing only The Beatles (19) and JAY-Z (14).



The rapper's ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ also gives him the most Number One albums on the Billboard 200 among artists debuting this century, breaking a tie with West and Taylor Swift.

Drake surprised fans with the release of his the 14-track record earlier this month, which arrived on streaming platforms at midnight just hours after he had announced its arrival on Instagram.



Led by the track ‘Falling Down’, the rapper’s latest record earned 204,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release in the US, with 11,000 being pure album sales.



It also scored 250.23 million streams, making it the fourth-largest streaming week behind Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, and Future’s ‘Never Liked You’.

Just a day after the release of his album, Drake shattered the record for first-day streams worldwide for a dance album on Apple Music.