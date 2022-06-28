 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list

Canadian rapper Drake has earned his 11th US Number One album with the release of his latest LP ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

This moved Drake past Kanye West and Eminem to tie Bruce Springsteen and Barbara Streisand for the third-most Number Ones in Billboard 200 history, trailing only The Beatles (19) and JAY-Z (14).

The rapper's ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ also gives him the most Number One albums on the Billboard 200 among artists debuting this century, breaking a tie with West and Taylor Swift.

Drake surprised fans with the release of his the 14-track record earlier this month, which arrived on streaming platforms at midnight just hours after he had announced its arrival on Instagram.

Led by the track ‘Falling Down’, the rapper’s latest record earned 204,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release in the US, with 11,000 being pure album sales.

It also scored 250.23 million streams, making it the fourth-largest streaming week behind Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, and Future’s ‘Never Liked You’.

Just a day after the release of his album, Drake shattered the record for first-day streams worldwide for a dance album on Apple Music.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian
Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS

Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS
Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing over sex trafficking as victims deliver harrowing statements

Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing over sex trafficking as victims deliver harrowing statements
Mary Mara, ER actor, drowns in New York river

Mary Mara, ER actor, drowns in New York river
Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden set internet ablaze with THESE pictures

Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden set internet ablaze with THESE pictures
Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart

Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart
Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s joke about Putin

Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s joke about Putin
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed
Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'

Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'
Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

Latest

view all