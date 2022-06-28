Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose life out in cold’: ‘Heartache!’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have chosen their new life ‘out in the cold’ after they ditched the royal family and relocated to the US, with a royal expert even claiming that the move came as a ‘self-imposed exile’ for Harry.



Talking to Closer magazine recently, royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe shared his thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to the US and how ‘unhappy’ Harry looks despite Meghan cheering him on.

Building on the same narrative, Larcombe also said: “Harry is living out there in self-imposed exile and Harry is a very sociable person.”

“In his formative years he had lots of friends – including his estranged brother William – and was always spending time with them. He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it,” he added.

Larcombe further shared: “At the Jubilee we got to see what the reality is of Harry and Meghan choosing not to be senior royals.”

“It’s like they’ve chosen to live their life out in the cold and that’s where they are going to stay for now. I can’t imagine that secretly there isn’t some form of heartache for Harry.”

“The Queen and Harry’s family want him to be happy, but what they have never wanted is for he and Meghan to set up some sort of rogue royal unit. Perhaps this message is finally sinking in. But people will always have their eyes on Harry now, wondering how his life will turn out. He’s taken a huge gamble,” the expert concluded.