Wednesday Jun 29 2022
When a humble Johnny Depp admitted Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor

Johnny Depp made $50 a week when he arrived in Los Angeles in 1983. In a 1988 interview with ET, the actor also admitted that it was Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage who introduced him to his agent before he got a role in a film.

In the interview shared on Johnny Depp's 59th birthday, the Hollywood star blushed  when the host said he is a hot-throb now.

The actor came across as a humble young man who was not sure he was a heart-throb but admitted it was nice and different to become a movie star.

Johnny Depp said that he used to sell pens over the phone before becoming an actor.


Johnny Depp recently secured victory in a defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

He hopes to make comeback in the movies and has already released two song since the trial ended.

