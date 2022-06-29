 
New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

Prince Charles's problems seem to have compounded after a new report revealed that he allegedly forced John Major's government to secretly change a law to benefit his landed estate, documents revealed on Tuesday.

Citing documents, The Guardian reported that the future king lobbied to have some tenants of his £1billion Duchy of Cornwall estate exempted from what became the 1993 Leasehold Reform Act. The newspaper said that the act gave long-term tenants the right to buy their freehold or extend their leases.

The report said that Charles exploited a controversial convention known as Prince’s Consent which allows the heir to the throne to veto legislation affecting his interests.

The report comes days after he was accused of accepting a suitcase containing €1m in cash from "HBJ", the former prime minister of Qatar.

Thetime.co.uk reported that the Prince of Wales received three €1m gifts from sheikh in undisclosed meetings.

HBJ said to have given money in 500 euro bank-notes.

Citing sources, the report said royal aides were uncomfortable but counted cash at Clarence House.

