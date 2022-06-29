 
Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'

Dakota Johnson is touching upon her sibling-like bond with Jamie Dornan.

The actress, who made her Hollywood debut with Fifty Shades of Grey, says co-star, who also played her romantic interest in the film, is like a 'brother' to her.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its cover issues, Dakota admitted: "There was never a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me," she said. "I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other."

Speaking further of the intimate movie franchise, Dakota added: "We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: 'We're not doing that,' or 'You can't do that camera angle.' "

"Look, it was great for our careers. So amazing. So lucky. But it was weird. So, so weird."

 The trilogy released in 2015, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

