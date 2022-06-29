Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway

Shahid Afridi poses for a picture with Motorway police personnel. — Twitter

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has responded to the fine he was slapped with by the Motorway police for speeding during his drive to Karachi from Lahore.

Afridi paid Rs1,500 as a penalty for violating traffic rules and lauded the Motorway police for not favouring him because he is a sports celebrity.

"Good to interact with a polite staff at @NHMPofficial and I found them very professional," the all-rounder and former skipper said in a tweet.

But he humbly suggested that the speed allowed should be more than 120kph as the country has "very good highways".



Afridi is known for his blistering sixes during cricket matches. The ex-skipper represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 98 ODIs and 99 T20I matches. He has scored 1,716 runs in Test cricket, 8,064 in ODIs and 1,416 in T20s.



During his international career, Shahid Afridi took 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs, and 98 in T20s.

In response, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) thanked Afridi for his appreciation.



