 
sports
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Shahid Afridi poses for a picture with Motorway police personnel. — Twitter
Shahid Afridi poses for a picture with Motorway police personnel. — Twitter

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has responded to the fine he was slapped with by the Motorway police for speeding during his drive to Karachi from Lahore.

Afridi paid Rs1,500 as a penalty for violating traffic rules and lauded the Motorway police for not favouring him because he is a sports celebrity.

"Good to interact with a polite staff at @NHMPofficial and I found them very professional," the all-rounder and former skipper said in a tweet.

But he humbly suggested that the speed allowed should be more than 120kph as the country has "very good highways".

Related items

Afridi is known for his blistering sixes during cricket matches. The ex-skipper represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 98 ODIs and 99 T20I matches. He has scored 1,716 runs in Test cricket, 8,064 in ODIs and 1,416 in T20s.

During his international career, Shahid Afridi took 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs, and 98 in T20s.

In response, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) thanked Afridi for his appreciation.


More From Sports:

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms
Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding

Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding
Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match

Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup
‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pray for hospitalised father

‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pray for hospitalised father
Ahmed Shehzad demands PCB make 'negative' report on him public

Ahmed Shehzad demands PCB make 'negative' report on him public
Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri

'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri
'I am confident': Yasir Shah hopes to make a difference in Sri Lanka series

'I am confident': Yasir Shah hopes to make a difference in Sri Lanka series

Hosting tape-ball tournament 'positive sign' for Karachi, says Murtaza Wahab

Hosting tape-ball tournament 'positive sign' for Karachi, says Murtaza Wahab
Is Anwar Ali considering a career in tape-ball cricket?

Is Anwar Ali considering a career in tape-ball cricket?
Zaheer Abbas still in ICU but in much better condition, says wife

Zaheer Abbas still in ICU but in much better condition, says wife

Latest

view all