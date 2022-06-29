Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Ariana Grande’s stalker was arrested after he broke into her home again on birthday after previously threatening to kill her as per recent reports.

Aharon Brown, the Thank You, Next hit-maker’s long-time stalker, has repeatedly violated his restraining order and now he tried to enter her Montecito home, reported TMZ.

The actor – singer was granted a five years restraining order after Brown showed up at her Los Angeles home in 2021 with a large hunting knife.

“I’ll (expletive) kill you and her,” the stalker shouted to Grande and her security.

The 29-year-old later requested to court to grant her a restraining order, “I am fearful, for my safety and the safety of my family,” the singer said in the court documents obtained by Page Six.

“I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family,” she added.