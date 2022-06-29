 
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari talked about his “way overdue” nuptials with the Princess of Pop three weeks after tying the knot.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the fitness trainer-turned-actor gushed over his blissful married life with the Toxic hit-maker.

"It's been a minute. It was just way overdue for us" Asghari told the outlet in a teaser released on Tuesday. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."

Dishing on his life after exchanging vow with Spears, Asghari said that it is “surreal” while noting that he is still getting used to wearing his wedding band.

Joking about the ring, Asghari said, "I have to wear this thing now. It's heavy, so I'm getting a workout."

Asghari and Spears got married in an intimate wedding ceremony earlier this month at the singer’s home in a star studded ceremony.

Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton were in attendance to celebrate with Spears her big day.

