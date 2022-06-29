Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Hollywood star Amber Heard’s former boyfriend Billionaire Elon Musk had advised her and Johnny Depp to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial.

Elon had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is seemingly acting on the advice of Musk as he wants to move forward with his own life.

According to reports, Depp does not have any ill will against Heard and only wishes to move forward with his life.

“After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate band wagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life,” a source close to Depp told Hollywood Life.

He is ready to go on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires in 2023 and is happy to start a new chapter of his life.

However, the Aquaman actress is going to appeal against the verdict and is in talks to write a tell-all book, seemingly making Elon Musk angry.

Another reason, Heard is provoking her former beau is she will reportedly sell an expensive gift, she once received from Musk, in order to pay Depp after she lost their defamation trial.

One of these gifts was a Tesla Model X car worth over $130,000.

